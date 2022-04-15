20-Year-Old in ICU After his Lungs Started 'Crunching' Due to Aggressive Masturbation

A 20-year-old man from Switzerland was recently admitted to the hospital. This is because he masturbated so hard that his lungs started crunching. He was taken to the intensive care unit with an excruciating lung injury. It started when the anonymous person experienced ‘chest pain and shortness of breath’. According to a report by the Journal of Thoracic Disease, the X-rays revealed that the man was suffering from spontaneous pneumomediastinum. This is a painful but “benign disease" where air leaks from the lung. It then becomes lodged in the rib cage. As a result of this, the man was left with crackling sounds from his neck to elbows. Not just this but his face was also swollen and air was found trapped all the way up to the bottom of his skull.

After being taken to the hospital, he was given paracetamol for his chest pain and antibiotics were also prescribed so that he did not catch an infection.

“A young man at the age of 20 years (175 cm, 60 kg) was assigned to our emergency department with severe dyspnea and chest pain. He reported a sudden onset of sharp chest pain followed by shortness of breath while lying in bed masturbating," the study states.

As per Science Direct the autoerotic emergency is described as “a rare condition that usually affects young men in their twenties." People who smoke are at an increased risk of catching the disease.

Meanwhile, in another strange incident, a man discovered that a fly had laid eggs inside his eyes. The anonymous man from France had been experiencing an itchy eye. The 53-years-old admitted himself to the University Hospital of Saint-Etienne after having irritation in his right eye. This is when the doctors did a quick scan of his right eye. They were shocked by what they found. The report published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the eye exam showed ‘more than a dozen mobile, translucent larvae’ around the cornea. It further mentioned that the man told that he had been gardening near a horse and sheep farm the day when he felt something entering his eye.

