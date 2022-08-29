20-Year-Old Miss England Finalist Becomes Pageant's First-Ever Makeup-Free Contestant

When it comes to presentation in a beauty pageant programme, it took 94 years to break the mould. For the first time, the world saw a contender with little to no makeup on. The 20-year-old Melisa Raouf is in the news after competing in the final stages of “Miss England" without any makeup, a never-accomplished-before feat. A college student from South London named Melisa recently advanced to the Miss England finals and will compete there in October.

She was born on November 28, 2001, in Hastings, London, and is presently enrolled at King’s College London to study politics. She claims that wearing cosmetics, mascara, or lipstick for an occasion or just going out, in general, is an unwritten requirement for women who follow it blindly. The semi-finalist wore no makeup as she walked the catwalk to encourage women to simply love and appreciate their features as they are.

The game-changing choice earned the team a position in the finals and the wishes of many devoted supporters, who openly acknowledged being moved by her straightforwardness.

Melissa stated in an interview with the UK Independent newspaper, “It is crucial to me because I believe that females of all ages wear makeup out of social pressure. There is no need to wear makeup if someone is content with their skin or colour. Instead, it is our shortcomings that characterize and distinguish us." She said she started wearing makeup at a young age, but “never felt comfortable," in her skin.

“Even if I’m completely hidden by cosmetics, I still have confidence in myself. I don’t hesitate to share who I am because this is who I am. I wanted to present Melisa as she is," she said. Melissa is also inspired by the outpouring of encouragement she has received from other young girls and women, who thank her for boosting their self-esteem.

Director of Miss England Angie Beasley told CNN, “Since the majority of contestants submitted heavily manipulated photos of themselves wearing a lot of makeup, we decided to add the Bare Face Top Model round in 2019. Melissa Raouf intends to perform bare-faced once more at the national final in October, according to the organisers.

