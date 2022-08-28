20-year-old Who Tracks Elon Musk's Jet Demands Rs 40 Lakh to Stop Posting Whereabouts

A 20-year-old is into a unique hobby, which he expects will one day come to fruition since it involves the richest person on the planet. Jack Sweeney, an IT student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, has gained quite a traction on social media as he tracks private jets of celebrities, and one of them is Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk.

Jack regularly posts flight updates of the private jets belonging to individuals like Tom Cruise, Bill Gates, Russian Oligarchs, and the Kardashians on his various Twitter handles. Recently, one of Jack’s handles named @CelebJets, tracked Kylie Jenner as she set out on a 17-minute flight journey.

But Jack’s favourite person to track is Musk, who, at one point in time, allegedly offered Jack a sum of $5,000, or roughly Rs 4 lakhs, to take down the Twitter account, which Jack declined. Talking about that particular incident, Jack, in an interview with New York Post, said, “It was pretty crazy. You do not expect to get a private message from Elon Musk.”

Musk, firstly, asked Jack to take down the account citing security risk, and then started enquiring about how Jack sources this information. “It was cool to be explaining something to Elon. He offered to buy the account for $5,000 – in an effort to shut it down – but I told him if it’s not enough money to change my life, I do not want to sell it,” Jack added. He asked Musk for a sum of $50,000 (roughly Rs 40 lakh) but the communication dropped off.

Sweeney has received a fair share of backlash for what he does. Many believe that it is unethical for him to be tracking Musk’s jet, against his will. Sweeney says that he is not into it to expose someone but has his personal reasons. “I do it because it is something I enjoy. I am not going to take it down for a minimal amount of money. I like seeing all the moving parts coming together and putting it out there for people to see. Plus, it helps me learn a lot about programming,” said Jack.

Jack, although hooked on Musk, aims to track Apple CEO, Tim Cook. “I wish Tim Cook was possible but he is on a shared agreement with NetJets. When you have that, you use any of the planes that NetJets flies. I cannot track the one plane,” he said.

