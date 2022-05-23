2004-2019: This Old Photo of 'Finished' Dinesh Karthik Proves Hardwork Always Pays Off

Dinesh Karthik’s comeback to the Team India squad for T20 after three years shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who tuned in to this year’s ongoing edition of IPL 2022. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who has been constantly providing finish fireworks for Royal Challengers Bangalore with a stunning strike rate of 191.33 found his name on the list of 18-man squad announced for the upcoming home series against South Africa starting in June. When the news broke on the Internet, many including Karthik himself expressed happiness about the selection as the cricketer wrote: “If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! Thank you for all the support and belief…the hard work continues…"

As Twitterati were celebrating his inclusion, a fan pulled up a snapshot from when Karthik was part of Sky Sports’ star-studded commentary lineup. In the photo shared by the user, the name card of Karthik read: “India 2004-2019."

The photo soon went viral across Twitter as fans collectively said that the stylish cricketer was “not finished" yet.

Here’s what Karthik tweeted after his India call:

Meanwhile, young pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh received maiden India call-ups. The duo has impressed one and all with their fast bowling in IPL 2022. Umran bowled the fastest delivery of the season, 157 clicks, and picked up a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans to register his best T20 figures – 5/25. The pacer from Jammu is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the league with 21 scalps to his credit.

On the flip side, fans were left quite disappointed as Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi did not find their names on the list.

