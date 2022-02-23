22-2-2022: Take This Twosday Challenge to Celebrate the Palindrome Day

Twosday is the name given to Tuesday, February 22, 2022, since the date will be written as 2/22/22 in the US and 22/2/22 in a major part of the world. The date is composed of all 2’s, and on top of that the day of the week, Tuesday, sounds like the name of the holiday – Twosday. Besides the arrangement of the date, the day is also believed to elevate energies in our lives, propelling us towards our dreams, and unfulfilled wishes. Did that happen to you? The day may or may not be of any significance for most of us but the good folks on the Internet took attention and time out to meme the day nonetheless.

While people are taking a dig at the day and its importance, we have brought something constructive for you on Twosday. Has your maths teacher ever posed the Twosday challenge to you? Well, we bring you the template as well the rules and regulations to go about this challenge. All you have to do is achieve the target number using only 4 twos.How does the Twosday Challenge work?

Use exactly four twos and add arithmetical symbols between the twos to complete each of the target numbers.2 2 2 2 = 02 2 2 2 = 12 2 2 2 = 22 2 2 2 = 32 2 2 2 = 42 2 2 2 = 52 2 2 2 = 62 2 2 2 = 102 2 2 2 = 12

You can use plus, minus, times, multiply, and divide symbols, as well as parentheses and brackets for grouping the sum. You can add multiple mathematical symbols in an equation to make each expression mathematically correct. This challenge, which is based on the number two, is present in Pierre Berloquin’s 100 Numerical Games book.Do tell us if you were able to solve it?

