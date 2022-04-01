226-kg Giant Bear Living Near US University Finally Relocated

After living for years near a college in Greenville, US and feeding on garbage and pet food, a massive 500-pound black bear was captured and relocated. The relocation was carried out by wildlife officials and the Greenville Fire Department who first tranquilised the bear and shifted it to the Cherokee National Forest. The relocation of the black bear was shared by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency through a Facebook post. “BIG BRUIN GETS A NEW HOME," the agency wrote. A picture of the tranquilised bear was also shared by the agency where it is seen lying on the ground while a forest official poses with it.

Advertisement

The agency wrote that the huge black bear had been living near the Tusculum College in Greenville, South Carolina for years. While living in close proximity with humans, the bear had become habitual of eating foods that were not meant for him.

According to wildlife Sgt. David Carpenter, the bear used to often feed on garbage, birdseed and pet food. However, once the bear “ramped up its activity" and damaged property last year, the officials decided to relocate him.

Fearing that his presence around humans might lead to any untoward incident, wildlife officers planned to capture the animal by laying a trap. Apparently, they were unable to do so as the elusive bear changed its “travel routine."

Later, wildlife officers tracked the bear’s activity and found that it was back on its old routine. Following this, officers Austin Wilson, Ryan Rosier and Sgt. Carpenter located the bear in a “small vacant wood lot". The bear was then tranquilised and began the process to relocate him.

Advertisement

Considering the size of the bear, the officers sought help from the Greenville Fire Department to move the animal into a transport cage. “They were glad to help and were able to use some of their specialised equipment to expedite the process," the agency wrote.

Finally, the bear was relocated to a remote area in the Cherokee National Forest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.