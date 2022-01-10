25-Year-Old UK Man Finds Letters Written By His Childhood Love. He Wants to Meet Her Now

A 25-year-old Englishman took his childhood love so seriously that he is now searching for it again. According to the Daily Star, East Yorkshire resident Jordan Scott recently discovered some love letters that reminded him of his childhood love.

Jordan was 14 years old when he fell in love with a 13-year-old girl, who got separated from him over time, according to the report. But Jordan kept her childhood love letters with him.

When he looks through the letters, he sees his old girlfriend, but he has no idea where she lives now. And therefore, he has now pledged to find her.

Jordan stated that he travelled to Perpignan for a rugby game when he was 14 years old. He went swimming in his hotel’s pool one day and met Katie, a 13-year-old girl. Katie talked to Jordan a lot and made him laugh during their first meeting, according to Jordan.

When Jordan returned to East Yorkshire and Katie relocated to the West Midlands, the distance between them proved to be a barrier in their love.

Katie wrote several letters to Jordan back then, detailing how much she loved him. Jordan stated that he had been associated with Katie for a long time, but as time passed, a distance developed between them, and the two lost contact. Jordan remembered Katie after a long time when he saw these letters, and after reading them, he felt he had lost someone very special to him over time.

Jordan posted a photo of the letters on Facebook and expressed his love for Katie. He asked for the assistance of others to introduce him to Katie. People are stepping forward to assist the 25-year-old man on social media.

