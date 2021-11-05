2,500-year-old Shipwreck Filled with Pottery Found Under Aegean Sea Suggests Ancient Trade

Remains of a wrecked ancient ship dating back to the mid-4th century to end-5th century B.C. were found in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Kythira during a marine survey by Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A. (IPTO), a Greek power transmission company. The survey was being done for the seafloor mapping for the construction of Crete-Peloponnese subsea interconnection, the largest submarine AC power cable.

According to the researchers at the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities and the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR), the wrecked ship was found at a depth of 222 metres. The marine surveyors found a hoard of Amphoras, ancient greek or roman jugs with two handles, on the sunken ship’s cargo deck. Researchers believe that the amphoras belong to the multiple neighbouring islands that surround Greece — Corfu, Skopelos and Chios, which indicates there was commercial activity ongoing in the Aegean and the Ionian Sea. To get a clearer picture of the sunken ship, its size and volume, researchers are working on building a three-dimensional image of the shipwreck. The researchers conducted the survey in September with the help of a remote control vehicle known as Max Rover.

In the pictures shared by the researchers, submerged pots with white ageing spots can be seen at the seabed with fishes floating around them. The skeletal structure area near the bow and foremast is also visible in the green light.

Finding wrecked ships in underwater surveys is not new for marine researchers. In 2018, some 900 kilometres southwest of the Aegean sea, marine scientists had found the oldest intact shipwreck, which dated back to 2,400 years old. The ship was found at a depth of more than two kilometres. The 75-foot-long ancient ship was well preserved in the seabed of the Black Sea, where oxygen is absent in water at that much depth, hence very little damage is caused to the organic material.

In July, another ancient ship was reported to be found in the Mediterranean Sea which was found to be 2,200 years old when carbon-dated. The wreckage, however, was found underneath the sunken ancient city of Heracleion.

