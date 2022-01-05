29-Year-old US Man's Rare Medical Condition is Turning His Muscles into Bones

We often don’t realise how fortunate we are till we come across stories of people suffering from medical conditions that many of us did not even know existed. Twenty-nine-year-old Joe Sooch from New York is suffering from an extremely rare medical condition that gradually turns his muscles into bones. Worse, there is no cure for it. Joe was diagnosed with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), also known as ‘Stone Man Syndrome,’ when he was just three years old after he got swellings all over his body. It was not that severe at the time but gradually he could not raise his hands as his shoulders got frozen. Presently, he has lost 95 per cent of his moving capacity. The fact that his tendons, muscles and ligaments turned into bone as they grew meant that they froze in place, limiting Joe’s ability to move.

He is restrained to a wheelchair and needs help with almost every activity. According to a Daily Mail report, the condition is so rare that only around 700 people have been diagnosed with FOP so far.

Although the condition has made Joe realise stark realities like he may never be able to fulfill his lifelong dream of travelling the world, he has not let that break him down completely. On his own YouTube channel as well as podcast, he has documented his daily life in a bid to spread awareness about FOP and showcase the challenges that he faces. He also uses his podcast to advocate for others with physical disabilities.

Joe says he can’t get surgery as his bones are always growing and locking his body into place. Further, he said it feels like ‘knives pushing into your muscle until it’s just solid’.

He explains that his condition rendered him unable to participate in games with other kids while growing up, which affected his mental health. Speaking of challenging times, Joe recalls the time nine years ago when an ‘extra bone’ in his thigh was broken. He is now looking to find true love in his life.

