'30 Years of Suniel Shetty' Trends as Fans Look Back on Anna's Journey in Bollywood

Suniel Shetty has completed 30 glorious years in Bollywood and his fans are celebrating him on social media with fervour. The actor displays an admirable range in his roles, be it the harmless Ghanshyam in Hera Pheri or the scintillating villain Raghavan in Mai Hoon Na. Although the star has stayed away from Bollywood for quite a few years now, he has successfully forayed into the South film industry by playing versatile roles. Some of his recent roles have been in films like Ghani, Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, Mosagallu among others.

His fans are looking back on his career with much warmth and admiration.

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is helmed by Samit Kakkad.

