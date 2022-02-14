32-Year-Old UK Mother Wins Rs 35.8 Crore Mansion in Lottery Ticket Costing Rs 981

The life of Becca Pott, a new mother in the United Kingdom, changed overnight after she won a Rs 35.8 crore worth mansion home. She and her husband, along with the newborn, have relocated from their cramped two-bedroom East London flat to the expansive five-bedroom and four-bathroom mansion.

Pott, 32 hails from southeast England, entered the Omaze million pound house draw and won with a Rs 981 ticket. The family, however, was on the verge of missing out on the big prize.

According to the UK-based media agency, Jam Press, Becca’s husband had participated in every Omaze Million Pound House Draw, but this time he had forgotten to enter the contest. Fortunately, Becca decided to buy the Rs 981 ticket bundle in January without informing her husband after seeing the mansion on television.

The mansion is located just one-third of a mile from Ascot High Street and the renowned Ascot Racecourse, on Queen’s Hill in Berkshire’s premier Ascot neighbourhood.

The white stucco home has views of a private garden, high coffered ceilings throughout, and a cutting-edge kitchen.

The mansion boasts of a modular kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3 dressing rooms, four luxury bathrooms, a large drawing-room, and a three-car garage. While the couple needed a larger home after the birth of the child, it had never imagined winning a huge mansion in a posh locality.

The lottery firm has completed all the necessary paperwork for the bungalow, and the couple has been granted its full ownership.

With this Becca’s husband, Ben is relieved that his daughter’s future is secured and she will have plenty of room in the house to play. The family will now also have ample space for the child’s grandparents to live with them.

