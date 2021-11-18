37% Employees Feel More Connected to Their Colleagues in Work From Home

At least 61 per cent employees do not feel isolated while working remotely, while 37 per cent of remote workers manage to communicate even better with their colleagues this way, a report said on Wednesday. According to the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, the extensive use of non-corporate communication services enables better connections but increases the level of risk from unmonitored IT resources. “Shadow IT solutions do not let security or IT specialists gain the complete picture of the company’s digital infrastructure," Andrey Evdokimov, Head of Information Security at Kaspersky, said in a statement. “That situation results in increased risk because defenders do not consider unsanctioned tools when developing threat models, data flow diagrams, and planning," Evdokimov added.

During 2020, people and organisations have been through many changes. The epidemiological situation and subsequent lockdown restrictions around the globe seriously affected the communication aspect of people’s private and working life.

The new conditions created different challenges and social isolation along with a lack of communication with colleagues — these were among the most discussed concerns for remote employees.

While the majority of employees have successfully transitioned to the digital communications era, a substantial number of respondents could not adopt the remote way of life and still feel isolated (39 per cent) while working at home, said the survey that included 4,303 IT workers from 31 countries.

Given the fact that loneliness contributes to employee burnout, not less than other demotivating factors like exhaustion and anxiety, this statistic should be a matter of concern for business executives.

In an unrelated case, a country now penalizes bosses who calls or text employess after work Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party has approved a legislation. According to the recently passed law, employers could face penalties if they contact their staff after they have finished work for the day or before they start working. The rule comes in at a time when the work from home culture has begun to blur the boundaries of home and office. The law is expected to address mental health of the employees and assist them in creating healthy boundaries when it comes to professional and personal life. Many employees often encounter an experience where their boss asks them to complete a task after working hours, while many are asked to prepare an assignment or a project a day in advance before they show up to work.

