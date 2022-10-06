37-year-old Man Denied Food Delivery at Home as He Looks Like A Kid

A 37-year-old man from Middlesborough in the United Kingdom had his food delivery blocked after being mistaken to be a kid. According to Metro UK, the man, who has been identified as William Wilford, was shocked when a delivery agent from supermarket chain Sainsbury asked him to provide an ID. This even though the order did not contain any alcoholic beverages or cigarettes.

Wilford requested the delivery agent to take his birth certificate into consideration but was met with disappointment after he was asked to rearrange the order. The report said that William Wilford suffers from diabetes and cystic fibrosis.

He had spent the last of his cash on the order, though the supermarket chain provided him with a refund but was informed that it would take days for the payment to be processed.

While opening up about the incident, Wilford said he was left facing a dangerous situation as he was both out of food and money. He lives alone and receives benefits due to his medical condition. According to him, the cost of living crisis is difficult for him to make the ends meet.

Wilford claimed that he questioned the delivery agent why was he made to show proof of his age as there weren’t any age-restricted items in the delivery. “He said it was policy and that he needs proof of photo ID. They said they couldn’t make any compromise even though I explained to them, again, about my health," Wilford added.

The delivery agent suggested Wilford get a full refund, which seemed fine as he was under the impression that he would get the money back instantly and he would be able to shop from some other store. However, the email from Sainsbury left him devastated. “I then received an email the next morning saying it would take three to five days to process my refund, which meant I was out of food and pretty much just living on scraps for a couple of days," he added.

The only thing that saved him from not going hungry was the one-off payment from the government. He continued, “It was the last of my benefits money, so it’s not like I could go out and get some odds and ends before the refund came through. I should not have been put in a situation where I had to rely on the government money."

After the incident was brought to light, Sainsbury issued a statement that they were reaching out to Wilford to apologize. They added that the company has also launched an investigation into the case.

