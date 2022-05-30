390-Million-year-old Fish-like Creature May Be Our Earliest Ancestors: Study

Evolution has brought humans a long way from where they started. As strange as it may seem but the four-limbed mammals that we are today, came from fish. Based on this fact, researchers have found one of the earliest ancestors of humans, among other four-limbed animals.

Researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR), Japan, have found what the ancient fish-like vertebrate, which is believed to be one of the earliest ancestors of humans, looked like. Known as Palaeospondylus gunni, the creature was eel-like and existed roughly 390 million years ago.

Palaeospondylus was first discovered in 1890 in Scotland but researchers found it difficult to place it on the evolutionary tree since the creature was only 5 cm in length. As a result, it was difficult for researchers to develop a cranial reconstruction of the fish-like creature. The team used extremely powerful, high-resolution micro-CT scans and carved out a visual representation of the fossil.

“Choosing the best specimens for the micro-CT scans and carefully trimming away the tick surrounding the fossilised skill allowed us to improve the resolution of the scans. Although not quite cutting-edge technology, these preparations were certainly key to our achievement," said the lead author of the study, Tatsuya Hirasawa, in a statement.

Scans of the fossil revealed three semicircular canals, which had similarities to the inner-ear morphology of vertebrates with jaws. The finding cleared the haze around the previous belief that the Palaeospondylus shared features with both jawed and jawless fish. However, a very mysterious revelation was that the Palaeospondylus fossil has never been associated with teeth and dermal bones, which are the general characteristics in tetrapod morphs, another part of our ancestral chain.

Addressing this mysterious finding, Hirasawa said that the lack of these features might have been evolutionary loss or the development might have frozen in between. “Nevertheless, this heterochronic evolution might have facilitated the development of new features like limbs," Hirasawa said.

