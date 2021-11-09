4 College Friends Start 'Bengaluru’s Boutique For Poor' Offering Clothes at Re 1

The rich can afford to buy as many clothes as they want and whenever they want. They can adapt to almost every new fashion with ease. But for the poor, it is a big deal to even wear good clothes, let alone find style and follow fashion. However, four college friends have made it possible for the poor to wear stylish clothes.

In a noble and unique initiative, four college students have launched a clothes bank — Called Imagine Clothes Bank — in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Located in Lava Kusha Layout in Beratena Agrahara, Electronics City in Bengaluru, at this clothes bank, poor and needy can drop in and take any piece of clothing for themselves at the cost of just Re 1 per piece.

The goodwill initiative of the clothes bank was unveiled on September 12 and is open only on Sundays. Clothes bank being also hailed as ‘Bengaluru’s boutique for the poor’ is aiming to ensure the underprivileged live with dignity and respect besides the right to choose.

This unique clothes bank is the idea of four friends — Vinod Prem Lobo, Melisha Noronha, Nitin Kumar and Vignesh — who used to study together in a college in Mangalore.

The four friends started an NGO — Imagine Trust — in 2013. They used to manage the NGO besides their jobs. The NGO has been extensively involved in social activities for some years now. In September, they opened a clothes bank in Bengaluru.

The reason behind keeping the cost of clothes at Re 1 was that the NGO wanted to take care of the respect of the customers. The poor people are not taking clothes for free but buying them.

The clothes bank offers items like sheets, towels, clothes, curtains etc. and around 150 families visit it every week. The money collected from clothes banks is being spent on the education of poor children.

