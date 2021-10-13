4-year-old in China Fastens Bicycle Lock Around Mom's Neck. Here's What Happened Next

A woman in China’s Jiangsu Province was recently ‘caught in a fix’ literally after her young son ended up putting a bicycle lock around her neck but failed to unlock it because he forgot the code. The incident took place in Huai’an in China’s Jiangsu Province on recently where while playing, the little boy figuring out how to use it and suddenly decided to use it around his mother’s neck. He tied the lock around his mother’s neck and even though at first the woman went along with it, she soon realized the boy had changed the lock’s unlocking number pattern quite a few times and didn’t remember what it was.

When the woman realised she did not have the correct combination to unlock it, she panicked and reached the local police station to seek their help in removing the lock. But the cops could not help her out and requested firefighters to come and help the miserable woman to remove the lock from around her neck. its unlock code and none of them knew the correct combination to remove it.

The woman reportedly told AsiaOne news outlet, “I was cleaning the toilet at that time, my son was playing with the bicycle lock next to me. He suddenly put it around me and locked it. I couldn’t unlock it with the code I had set and I had no idea how many times he changed it, so I panicked."

The firefighters used a small towel between the woman’s neck and the lock and then used a wire cutter to free her.

The woman reportedly thanked the officers for the help. But one of the firefighters, who wanted the woman to bring her son to them so that they could educate him about it was told by the mother that she had already given him a ‘good education’ for his behaviour.

A video of the firefighters removing the lock from the woman’s neck has been shared online and while some saw the hilarity in the situation, others thought that kids need to be watched more carefully.

