4-year-old New Zealand Boy Calls Police Over to Show off His Toy Collection

Every country has its emergency phone lines to help its citizens in odd situations. Often, the officials operating these phone lines receive strange and outrageous calls. On-duty officers pay heed to every call that they receive. Now, a video of a ‘one-off’ emergency call incident in New Zealand has gone viral and put a smile on everyone’s face. A 4-year-old boy called New Zealand Police and requested them to check his toys at his home. The boy had called the police using his father’s phone.

The New Zealand Police has shared the clip of the conversation between the toddler and the on-duty police officer. In a Facebook post, the police said that the conversation was “too cute not to share" on social media.

The call begins normally with the on-duty officer asking the boy what the nature of the emergency was. The boy tells the call operator that he has some toys at his home and he wants to show them to the police.

“You’ve got some toys for me?" the call operator asks. “Come over and see them!" the boy said.

Then, after a scuffle, the father of the child came to the phone and informed the operator that there was no emergency. He informed the call operator that his child called the police by mistake. Later the call got disconnected.

A police dispatch was sent by the call operator, asking if there were any officers near the address, stating: “There is a four-year-old there who is wanting to show police their toys, over." An officer responded to the dispatch and promised to see toys at the toddler’s home.

Constable Kurt from Southern District Police went to the child’s house. He was shown all the toys. He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies. Police also gave a tour to a nearby area in the police car.

