41-year-old Piece of Cake From King Charles and Princess Diana's Wedding to Be Auctioned

Princess Diana and King Charles’ royal wedding took place in 1981 and had more than 3,000 guests. A cake slice from the wedding is going up for auction. At the wedding, there was a guest named Nigel Ricketts who passed away last year. According to a report by The New York Post, Nigel had preserved the 41-year-old wedding cake piece. The cake will be auctioned off by Dore and Rees Auctions in the UK. Also, the piece of cake has a pre-sale estimate of GBP 300 which is equivalent to more than Rs. 27,000.

The cake is packaged in its original box. The Dore and Rees website has a handwritten thank-you note for the royal staffers. It says, “Diana and I are touched beyond words that you should have gone to so much trouble to find something so eminently useful…And I can assure you that we will treasure it in whichever house it finally comes to rest!"

Advertisement

This comes just a few days after Queen Elizabeth’s tea bag sold for 9.5 lakh on eBay. The tea bag, after the use, was allegedly smuggled out of the Windsor castle.

It was listed on the platform under the title “Celebrity Memorabilia Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia Teabag Extremely Rare," the sale claimed to offer the “very teabag you might have seen on CNN in late 1998," as reported by 7News. The description accompanying the listing read, “It was used by Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator who was called in to help her majesty cope with the great London roach infestations of the 1990s."

For people who were likely to raise questions about the authenticity of the “royal artifact," the seller, located in Decatur Georgia, also attached a certificate of authenticity issued by the Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity (IECA). The certificate stated that the IECA has “determined beyond any doubt that the following statements are absolutely true: This is a tea bag." “Own a piece of History! Priceless!" enticed the listing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here