44-Years-Old Puts Up Bizarre Ad For Roommate and Twitter is Not Happy

Signing up to live with a stranger is often a roll of the Crazy Dice, but it’s one that many people face at some point in their lives. Individuals want to surround themselves with people who think and live in the same way they do.

Among other things, people, at times, also want to surround themselves with people who do not meddle with their lives and live as they please. However, a man put out an advertisement looking for a roommate but with “unreasonable demands".

Forty-four-year-old Owen was looking for someone to share his house with, but he had some unique requirements. The bizarre ad consisted of a typed poster with a list of requirements printed on it that a roommate had to meet, including being a single lady between the ages of 18 and 25 who is prepared to cook and clean.

And, if you thought that was terrible, Owen also mentioned that the flat only has one bedroom, so they would have to sleep in the same room with him.

The ad also said that alcohol, drugs, and pets were not permitted in the home. Even ladies are not permitted to bring a male companion into the house. Finally, he added something shocking: it is his rule not to lock any door in the house for security reasons. That is, the door must be maintained open even when using the restroom! The housing rent is RS 30,000 a month.

A Twitter user uploaded a photo of a perplexed woman, who stumbled across the ‘creepy’ roommate advertisement, which has already gone viral with over 350k likes. The Twitter user blurred out the phone number on the piece of paper.

Many were outraged by the roommate advertisement and shared their thoughts on the ‘creepy’ statement.

While some users shared similar ads they found online, others said that they should learn some manners. “I think we should all give Owen a call. Help him learn some manners," wrote one user.

