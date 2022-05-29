4,500-Year-old Poop Unearthed Near Stonehenge Reveals a Lot About Those Who Built it

Stonehenge is considered one of the most important prehistoric archaeological sites. For years, the scientific community has been trying to decipher the enigma of Stonehenge’s meaning and purpose. However, this time, they are more interested in something else - the poop that the builders of the monument left behind. New research published in the journal Parasitology, sheds light on the excrement that was left behind. It has been concluded that not only did they eat undercooked organ meat, but also shared some of their dinner with their dogs. Analysis of partially-fossilised faeces suggests the presence of eggs of parasitic worms in feasts eaten by people.

Advertisement

In an official statement, Mike Parker Pearson, an archaeologist at University College London and one of the study’s authors, said, “Pork and beef were spit-roasted or boiled in clay pots, but it looks as if the offal wasn’t always so well cooked." He further added, “The population weren’t eating freshwater fish at Durrington Walls, so they must have picked up the tapeworms at their home settlements."

As a part of the study, a team of archaeologists studied 19 different samples of poop. These are not just the oldest coprolites in Britain to contain parasites, but also the earliest evidence of intestinal parasites in the region. This is where the host species that produced the faeces has also been identified.

Dr. Piers Mitchell, the lead author of the study and senior research fellow at the University of Cambridge, highlights that as capillariid worms can infect cattle and other ruminants, it seems that cows may have been the most likely source of the parasite eggs. Co-author Dr Evilena Anastasiou, who assisted with the research while at Cambridge, in an official statement said, “Finding the eggs of capillariid worms in both human and dog coprolites indicates that the people had been eating the internal organs of infected animals, and also fed the leftovers to their dogs."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.