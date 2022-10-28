5 Interesting About Sunflowers We Bet You Had No Idea About

Sunflowers are often a sight to behold when they are in full bloom. They are also associated with positive feelings like happiness, warmth, luck, adoration and friendship. They are the best flowers to celebrate an occasion as well. Keep reading this space to know some interesting facts about them.

There are 70 different types of sunflowers. To make the task of identification easier, they are divided into three categories - Tall sunflowers, Dwarf Sunflowers and Coloured Sunflowers. Russian Mammoth, Skyscrapers and other varieties are included in Tall sunflowers. Sunny Smile, Pacino and others are categorised as Dwarf sunflowers. Earthwalker, Terracotta and others are included in Coloured sunflowers.

Sunflower seeds are a powerhouse of vitamins like Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Folate etc. They contain essential minerals as well like calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus etc. These seeds also reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels and have numerous other benefits as well.

Sunflowers are made of 1,000 to 4,000 small individual flowers in each head. These individual flowers are arranged in two opposite lines that begin at the centre of the flowering head. These florets are aligned from the centre at an angle of 137.5 degrees, This alignment ensures the closest possible proximity of florets and seeds on the flowering head.

When sunflowers are growing, their stems bend back and forth. This movement happens so that sunflowers receive sunlight during the daytime. However, this movement comes to a halt once they bloom and their heads start facing east. Scientists from Blackman Lab found that morning warmth helps Sunflowers attract more bees. Eventually, they will be able to reproduce more efficiently.

The sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, United States of America. In 1903, the Kansas Legislature announced that Helianthus or wild native sunflower would become the official state flower. Sunflower also became the floral emblem of Kansas state.

