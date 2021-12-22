5 Stunning Photographs Shared by NASA From Space That Took Our Breath Away

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shares some awe-inspiring and stunning photographs of planet Earth from the cosmic vantage point.

News site Metro UK has collected some photos released by NASA in the last 12 months, and they are simply stunning.

Here’s a look back at those 5 favourite photos taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station in the last twelve months.

>The aurora captured from space (Nasa/T. Pesquet)

Captured by Thomas Pesquet, this is among the best pictures of the aurora ever taken from the ISS. It was shot on August 20 from a vantage point, 250 miles above the Earth.

>This image of the Amazon, taken from the ISS, shows the illegal gold mines in Peru (Nasa)

The image released by NASA is of unlicensed gold pits being dug in a region of south-eastern Peru known as Madre de Dios. Due to cloud cover, the pits are usually hidden from view, but here, the skies were clear and the pits are clearly visible by reflected sunlight.

>On 18 February 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars, and its data was also shared with the Indian Space Agency ISRO. NASA also launched a mission for asteroid diversion.

>A shot of Earth (ESA / NASA)

Another shot was captured by astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA). This picture shows the ‘Eye of Sahara’ in western Africa but, many might, at first sight, might confuse it with Mars.

>Shadow of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (NASA)

This picture by NASA was shot from a live stream. It shows the shadow of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its first test flight (Nasa).

The helicopter took off from the ground at 10 feet (three metres) above and hovered in the air for about 20 to 30 seconds before touching back down.

