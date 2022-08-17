50-Year-Old Iranian Man Had Abdominal Pain; The Reason Will Shock You

A 50-year-old Iranian man was facing abdominal pain. Still, he remained quiet about it. Do you want to know the reason why he kept silent about his immense suffering? He had a 7 ½-inch water bottle stuck in the rectum. A shocking fact, isn’t it? Even more shocking is the fact that he had inserted this bottle into the rectum himself. This painful secret was revealed in a CT scan.

This incident came to light after a Clinical case report was published in Wiley Library. The man was brought to Imam Khomeini Hospital by his wife. She was concerned over his loss of appetite, constipation and cramps. He had avoided telling his wife this secret due to embarrassment. Luckily for him, his bowels were not stabbed open by a bottle. After the disclosure of the reason behind his pin, he was taken to surgery and given anaesthesia. Finally, he got relief from the pain.

It was not easy to remove a 7 ½-inch water bottle from the anus. Doctors were extremely careful not to cause rupture or bleeding. According to reports, the bottle was carefully and slowly dragged from the rectum to the opening of the anus. After the surgery, this man had to spend five days in a hospital ward. He was discharged after the doctors ensured that there was no internal damage. Doctors termed the bottle a foreign object in their report. This person was also suffering from depression besides this tremendous abdominal pain.

According to experts, people like him insert foreign objects for sexual gratification. Sexual Gratification can be defined as a feeling of satisfying one’s sexual desires.

In such cases, objects which people insert are generally smooth and rounded. It is to make sure that these objects can be removed afterwards. Still, people use objects like bulbs, bottles, impulse body cans etc also for Sexual Gratification. Most horrifying is the fact that objects like light bulbs, axe handles and tube lights have also been used for this purpose. According to reports, these cases are majorly found in males between 30 and 40 years old.

