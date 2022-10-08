50-Year-Old Pakistani Woman Falls In Love With 20-Year-Old House Help, Marries Him

Age, gender, or status in society doesn’t matter in love. Falling for someone is purely based on if you really like them and feel emotionally and physically safe around them. In Pakistan, a 50-year-old woman fell in love with her 20-year-old male house help and has now tied the nuptial knot as well.

News24 reported the incident which revealed that Nazia, a homeowner from Islamabad who had been living alone, fell in love with her servant Sufiyan, who was recommended to her by a friend.

The landlady hired Sufiyan for a salary of Rs 18,000 per month after she was convinced by the worker’s references. However, she ended up falling for Sufiyan and married her.

The Islamabad resident gave an interview with YouTuber Syed Basid Ali describing her love story with Sufiyan. She revealed that she stayed alone in the house with nobody she could call her own due to which she needed help with all the housework. After employing Sufiyan, Nazia revealed that she slowly grew to like Sufiyan’s habits, behaviour and thinking over time.

The landlady fell in love with her house help within a few days. Sufiyan, according to her, respects everyone around him. He never looked at anyone the wrong way. She revealed that Sufiyan’s simplicity captured her heart and she proposed to him.

Talking to the YouTuber, she recalled, “Sufiyan had fainted after hearing the proposal and responded with ‘I love you too.’"

The couple compares each other to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The landlady revealed that Sufiyan is like Salman and takes care of all her needs. From bringing medicines when there is a fever to everyday chores such as cooking food, Sufiyan does everything well. Meanwhile, Sufiyan compared Nazia to Katrina Kaif.

The couple even dedicated songs to each other in the video. While Nazila dedicated the song “Humne Aana Hoga Duniya Mein Dobara…", Sufiyan sang the song “Kacchi pencil Naal" for her.

