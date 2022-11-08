50-year-old Woman Bungee Jumps 23 Times in an Hour, Sets World Record

Age is just a number and South Africa’s Linda Potgieter proved it right. The 50-year-old broke the Guinness World Record by bungee jumping 23 times in an hour, which is the maximum number of bungee jumps made by an individual in one hour outdoors on a 20+ metre cord. The record-breaking jumping bonanza, as reported by Guinness World Record, took place on South Africa’s highest bridge, Bloukrans Bridge, which is 216 m (708 ft) above Bloukrans River.

Reportedly, Linda completed her tenth jump at the 23-minute mark. A few jumps later, she began to visibly tire due to the high altitude and non-stop jumping, but the adrenaline rush kept her going.

When she equalled the previous record of 19, she was not able to stand. However, she was determined to set a record, which was beyond reach and dreadful to think of. The 50-year-old completed her 23rd bungee jump when there was just over a minute to spare.

The intensity of this task is quite evident as the record was previously held by another South African Veronica Dean, who bungee jumped 19 times at the same location, 19 years ago.

On breaking the world record, Linda said, “All glory goes to my God. It’s because of him. Thank you to my husband and my kids. I’m just grateful. I need to puke in a minute." She also thanked her team for their constant support and for quickly pulling her back up to the bridge after each jump.

Further, Linda also talked about how bungee jumping became one of her biggest passions. Coming from an abusive background and being raised in several different homes, Linda’s younger self was “quite fearful." And, bungee jumping came as a big confidence booster in her life. It assisted her in overcoming her fears and soon became her biggest passion in life.

While we get to witness all the glory of the feat, Linda had put her heart and soul during the training period. She prepared for the record attempt with the help of her coach, Eugene Eloff. Linda followed a strict training regime to keep up with the fitness level as bungee jumping “requires a lot of core strength and cardiovascular fitness." Despite the tiring gym drills, her coach Eloff always emphasized that it was “90% in the head and 10% physical."

This record-breaking was truly phenomenal and inspiring in more than one way.

