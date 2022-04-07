52-Year-Old UK Woman’s Exercise Video Will Leave You Stunned

In today’s world, everyone is opting for healthier options to stay active and fit. People are joining gyms, aerobic sessions and various forms of exercises to stay fit, especially the younger generation. It’s rare for aged persons to follow a fitness regime regularly. However, work out videos of elderly people emerge on the internet from time to time and it leaves the netizens stunned. Recently, a woman from the United Kingdom has once again proven that age is just a number and the will power to stay fit can do wonders.

Kerry Gold, the 52-year-old fitness enthusiast, does complex exercises with ease and she has maintained herself in such a way that even she can give a tough competition to models and celebrities with her appearance. Recently, Kerry shared a video on TikTok and it has left the viewers baffled.

Her fitness video has received over two million views so far and many were stunned with her strength and tone physique at this age, according to The Sun. Sharing the video, Kerry wrote, “I couldn’t do this in my 20’s, or my 30s, or my 40s. 52 and the fittest I’ve ever been."

A few users were excited and inspired to see her, while others were envious of her toned body at this age. A user wrote that I genuinely thought you were like 30 you look amazing. Another user added, “You look amazing for 52. You look a lot younger."

