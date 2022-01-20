53-Year-Old Ibrahim Mat Taib Has Donated Blood 167 Times, Encourages Others To Do Same

Fifty-three-year-old Ibrahim Mat Taib has donated blood a total of 166 times, and he has been doing it since he was 27. According to a report by Malay Mail, Ibrahim works as a funeral undertaker in Kota Bharu. However, Ibrahim used to be extremely fearful of the needles initially. So, what exactly happened that changed everything?

Ibrahim told the news portal that one of his close friends met with an accident and lost a lot of blood. Ibrahim said that none of his friends or relatives had the courage to donate blood at the time. Watching absolutely no ray of hope, he decided to step forward and donate blood. a

The icing on the cake was that Ibrahim is an O blood donor and his friend who met with the accident was O blood recipient. The blood transfusion thus became easy and compatible.

Ibrahim said that Kota Bharu hospital, where he works, had lacked blood bags and someone was needed who could donate blood. It was then he resolved to become a saviour for other people. Ibrahim recalls approximately three or four instances where he has been called to donate blood by the hospital.

He has also been encouraged to donate platelets and blood plasma after the 5th time donation. According to him, donating blood can save the lives of fire victims, Thalassemia patients and so on.

Encouraging other people, Ibrahim hoped that his other friends and family members would also be inspired to donate blood. He told the portal that the first time blood donation experience can be painful but when someone regularly goes for it, it becomes an enjoyable experience. According to him, it gives a sense of enjoyment that you are saving someone who is in dire need of blood.

