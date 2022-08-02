598 Dancers Performed Disco Together at Camp Bestival and Set New Guinness Record

Queen of the Kitchen Disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has recently broken a Guinness World Record, for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival, which was hosted by English singer and songwriter. As per The Sun, the record was broken, after the annual British festival organised at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, witnessed 598 festival goers, decked up in sequins, shaking a leg beneath the giant disco ball. Dancing to Sister Sledge’s We Are Family reportedly at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball, the record attempt raised money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Just like different genres of songs and movies, Disco, which originated in the 1960s, symbolises the pop culture of the 1970s—when it was most popular.

Reportedly, the record-breaking disco performance was led by disco champion Claire Hodgson MBE, who was representing a charity she founded in 2005 to promote equality in the Arts called Diverse City. The record was verified by the officials, and it turned out that they smashed the last record clearly, as the old record was of 274 dancers. Dropping the two pictures with the crew members and the judges, the official Twitter account of Camp Bestival tweeted, “We did it! Camp Bestival Dorset now holds the official Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance with 598 dancers! Thank you to everyone who took part and helped us raise funds for Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust."

The Sun quoted Sophie as saying, “From my own Kitchen Disco to a fully-fledged all-sequin disco extravaganza in the glorious grounds of Lulworth Castle, I am so thrilled to have played a sparkling part in helping Camp Bestival achieve the official Guinness World Records title for the Largest Disco Dance." Sophie concluded by congratulating all. For those who don’t know, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helps youngsters in the age group of 8 to 24 years, who have been diagnosed with this deadly illness.

