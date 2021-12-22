6-Year-Old Australian Girl, Her Siblings Buy House, With a Little Help From Father

Having a house of your own is a dream for many, and, to everyone’s shock, a six-year-old girl from Australia has bought her own house with her brother and sister. And no, the money didn’t come from her parents. At least, not the entire amount. The kid saved her pocket money and bought a house after the prices of property on the outskirts of Melbourne plummeted dramatically following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirty-six-year-old Cam McLellan, a big property dealer in the area, believed the prices would soon go up, and he encouraged his three kids to buy property. He did not give all the money. Instead, to make children realise the importance of earning money, he gave them an idea to increase their pocket money.

According to a report Daily Star, Cam involved his children in house chores and gave them money for doing the work. Children also helped pack books after which they collected around Rs 4.5 lakh. Cam spent the rest of the money and bought the property in the children’s name. He believes the prices of children’s property will double in the next 10 years.

He said that the house that cost him around Rs 5 crore today may go up to Rs 10 crore or even more in the next 10 years. Cam is the director and co-founder of the property company Open Corp. Along with this, he has also written a book on investing in property. The name of this book is ‘My Four Year Old, The Property Investor’. This book was released in November last year. The book has become the best seller within a year.

