6-year-old Girl Named Alexa Forced To Change Name After Getting Bullied At School

Amazon-developed AI assistant, Alexa, is one of the most popular devices in the tech market. The moniker seems to be echoing in most houses these days. On one hand, technology has made several things easier for people, on the other, it has made it difficult for some. These are people who share the name with the AI assistant.

The most recent case involves a six-year-old child named Alexa who became a victim of acute bullying from her classmates. A kindergarten student hailing from Gottingen, Germany, regularly received cruel jibes from her classmates who would command her various actions similar to how one would command Alexa, the device. The girl’s parents mentioned that this one time, a complete stranger, upon hearing their child’s name, told the girl, “Alexa, dance for me," as reported by New York Post.

The parents, seeing the ordeal their child was going through, decided to officially change her name. First, they registered their request to the city officials who turned it down. The couple then took to the administrative court. The court officials said that the girl was “emotionally burdened." “The name is not only apt to form a pun, but rather invites the issuing of insulting and demeaning orders," the court stated.

This case is one of the multiple cases that have come to light ever since the e-commerce giant launched the Echo dot devices in 2014. The command “Alexa" wakes up the device and then adheres to the directions given to it by the user.

These reports, many of which have emerged from the United Kingdom, have not only reached the world but also Amazon, which, in an official statement, said that it is “saddened" after hearing the accounts of kids with the name Alexa. The company stated that it has alternative words ready for waking up the device and is considering changing the command.

