6-year-old Odisha Girl Chants 108 Mantras in 24 Minutes and 50 Seconds, Creates Record

A six-year-old girl from Odisha has made it to India Book of Records by chanting 108 spiritual mantras within 24 minutes and 50 seconds. D Sai Shreyansi from Jagatsinghpur district is the granddaughter of prominent educationist Rashmi Ranjan Mishra of Taradapada village. “Weekly pujas are conducted at our home and I learnt the mantras myself after seeing them being recited by the priest," the class 1 student said. She added that her parents and grandfather too helped her master them. The girl has been studying online for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Besides mantras, her other passion is classical dance Odissi. “We are proud of her achievement and we hope she makes a name in Odissi too," the girl’s mother, Shasmita Mishra, said.

Earlier this year, three-and-half-year-old girl from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district has made a name for herself by reciting a record 50 poems in Bengali, English, and Hindi languages without looking at them. Not only this, Aratrika Ghosh even clearly expressed herself. She can even sing 20 songs ranging from Rabindra Sangeet, folk music, devotional songs to film tracks. This feat by such a small kid has been recognised by the India Book of Records (IBR) who handed over the certificate to her recently.

