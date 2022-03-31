7-Year-old Travels Alone on Flight from Vadodara to Mumbai, Watch Adorable Video

Travelling alone is one of those things that children are always fascinated about. However, considering how protective parents are, many don’t even get to step out without a guardian.But a mother from Mumbai bestowed trust upon her 7-year-old daughter and surprisingly allowed her to board a flight from Vadodara to Mumbai all alone.

The mother, Ishna Batra, shared her daughter’s journey through an Instagram post where she also detailed the process of sending a kid alone on a flight.

“My whole heart, my 7-year-old travelled alone on a flight," Ishna wrote. Ishan also shared a video where she is seen seeing off her daughter Anaaya and then lovingly greeting her as she completes her solo journey.

Advertisement

In the video, Ishna makes sure that her daughter has all the required documents to travel and checks her boarding pass. Ishna also highlights a tag on Anaaya’s bag which read: “Flying Solo."

Alongside the video, Ishna expressed her feelings about sending her kid alone and said that she had “mixed emotions" as Anaaya went on the flight. The mother of two shared that Anaaya was headed to Mumbai from her grandmother’s house in Vadodara.

Ishna claimed that she had no contact with her daughter for the whole time that she was travelling. Further, Ishna described the procedure that one has to follow in order to send a kid alone on a flight. She wrote that a form has to be filled by the guardian of the child which, according to Ishna, cost her Rs 2,200.

Advertisement

In addition, details about the person who will receive the kid at the airport are also to be given to the airline, Ishna shared. She wrote that Anaaya was “escorted by ground staff at the departure airport" following which air hostesses looked after her on the flight.

Then, the ground staff at the arrival airport informed Ishna that the flight had landed and helped Anaaya reach “a certain place outside the airport." Ishna highlighted that she had to show her identity and was made to sign a form before she could take Anaaya with her.

Advertisement

“But I’m so proud of my little girl," Ishna wrote. She also underlined that such decisions make children feel independent. Apparently, not only Ishna but even Anaaya seemed to love the idea of travelling alone. The little girl told her mother that next time she want to board an even longer flight.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.