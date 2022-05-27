70-Year-Old Pakistani Smashes 21 Apples In 1 Minute, Makes It To Guinness World Records

A 70-year-old Pakistani man has made it to the Guinness World Records after smashing 21 apples in exactly 60 seconds to get his name registered in history. Doing something so the world remembers you is a dream of many in the world, but Naseem has defied all odds to show extraordinary strength and speed by smashing 21 apples in one minute.

Naseem used to work as a welder. This is what gave him the amazing strength in his hands. He used his grip strength to smash the apples and set the world record. He broke the previous record of 13 apples in 1 minute. He achieved the record on August 22, 2021.

Naseem belongs to the “Guinness World Record Family" now. He is the father of Mohammad Rashid, who is a serial world record breaker. Rashid has 73 world records under his belt. While talking to ARY stories, Naseem said that Rashid asked him to show his hands and then smash apples.

When Naseem successfully smashed two apples, Rashid showed him the video of the previous world record in the same category. Naseem then received some training to increase his speed and refine his technique. He revealed that he works as a welder and deals with iron and that made his hands strong.

Rashid revealed that whatever he is today is because of his father. Rashid wanted his father to also break the world record as he has and that’s why he asked him to smash the apples. Naseem has proved the saying, “Age is just a number" true by showing his prowess and making it to the Guinness World Record.

