70-Year-Old Tortoise Mates With 49-Year-Old Partner, Becomes Father To Two Newborns

A 70-year-old tortoise mated with his 49-year-old partner, who then gave birth to two babies. The tortoise of the giant Galapagos species is said to be continuously on decline. However, for the very first time in Britain, a tortoise of this species has given birth to two babies.

“He has a healthy appetite for the opposite sex and from around December to March we would typically see Dirk mating daily," said Jamie Gilks, the zoo’s head of reptiles, "

“We’re incredibly proud to have successfully bred these tortoises," said zoo founder Shaun Foggett.

There are approximately 15,000 Galapagos tortoises left, compared to 200,000 in the nineteenth century, when British naturalist Charles Darwin developed the theory of evolution while studying how they had adapted to their surroundings.

Baby born with 50 years younger female

Dirk, a giant tortoise living in the Oxfordshire world zoo, has become a father to two children at the age of 70 with his 49-year-old female tortoise Charlie. Reports say the newborns are females and their weights are 67 and 69 grams. Dirk’s height is said to be 2 feet 4 inches and his weight is 165 kg. Even after trying for the last 3 years, he could not mate with his partner.

In the 19th century, these species of turtles were quite large and they were more than 2 lakhs in number. However, now only 15,000 remain. They are mainly recognized for their large size, weight and long neck.

Their declining fertility and population were a cause of concern for biologists. However, after the birth of two female tortoises, there’s something to cheer about.

