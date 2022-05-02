70-year-old US Man Runs 100 Metres in Less than 14 Seconds| WATCH

When people achieve the title of a “septuagenarian," words like agile and fast are very rarely associated with them. But a 70-year-old man is challenging the general perception like no other. Michael Kish, a 70-year-old man, has stunned the internet by finishing a 100 metres dash in less than 14 seconds. The clip of the race surfaced on Twitter and netizens are having a hard time believing the feat. According tonews.com.au,Michael, who was born in 1952, was competing in the Penn Relays, one of the oldest and largest track events in the United States, that was held from April 28 to April 30.

In the clip, Michael is seen zooming off at an amazing speed and taking the lead quite early in the race. Wearing black sunglasses and a headband, the 70-year-old completed the dash in just 13.47 seconds.

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the clip amassed almost 20 lakh views as netizens reacted in abundance, with some getting inspired and some still in disbelief considering Michael’s age.

One user wrote, “This is pretty amazing, especially considering the fact that I do not drive that fast at 65."

One exclaimed, “This man is 70! Fitness for life is so important."

“I am not confident I could straighten up out of the starting block at the start, never mind run that far that fast," wrote another.

“Running a 13 at 70 is insane!" stated one user.

Here are some more reactions:

As per the report by news.com.au, Michael Kish won the race, with Philadelphia’s Don Warren finishing second with a time of 14.35 seconds, followed by Joachim Acolatse with a time of 15.86 seconds. Kish, who won the race, was representing the Shore Athletic Club.

