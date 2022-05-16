75-year-old Canadian Grandpa Becomes Oldest Man to Perform Headstand, Sets World Record

For a 75-year-old man named Tanios “Tony" Helou from Quebec, Canada, age is not an excuse to stop challenging himself. Tony has clinched the Guinness World Record title for being the oldest person to perform a headstand. Tony wanted to prove the world that age doesn’t come in the way if the person is determined enough to achieve something. So, he pulled off the feat on October 16 last year at the age of 75 years and 33 days. Despite his age, performing a headstand is a cakewalk for Tony. He insists that it came naturally to him but he polished his skills over the years. He set his goal to become healthier and started working out at the age of 55. From running to push-ups, and of course performing headstands, Tony did it all to achieve his current fitness level.

Advertisement

On a daily basis, Tony manages to run for 15 to 20 minutes in the morning which is then followed by headstands and 20 push-ups. He prefers to sleep early to get to the grind in the morning.

“At the beginning it was hard, but I found the right way to do it and it is much easier now," says Tony. The septuagenarian also insists that he doesn’t shy away from displaying his exceptional skills and practices headstands wherever possible.

One day, Tony was doing his usual headstand while out on a picnic with his family. It was then that the idea of reaching out to Guinness World Records struck his daughter Rola. Once the title was awarded to Tony, wishes poured in for him and he got popular in his neighborhood.

For his record-breaking performance, Tony had to perform the headstand on a concrete platform which, according to him, was painful on his head. Initially, the plan was to attempt it on grass where he could have held the headstand longer, but rain forced him to improvise.

Advertisement

After bagging the title, there is no looking back for Tony. He now aims to achieve a headstand on two fingers and face his fears.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.