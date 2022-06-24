80-year-old Differently-abled Man Rides Bicycle with One Hand, Delivers Parcels

An 80-year-old man from Coimbatore has won hearts on the internet for his determination to earn his daily life on his own despite being differently-abled. Sri Raman, hailing from the Pudukkottai district, has been a private bus operator since his early days. Unfortunately, his right arm was amputated in an accident a few years ago. Yet strong determination did desert Sri Raman. Later, he got a job as a postmaster in the postal service. He retired after 37 years of working as a postmaster managing work with one hand. After the retirement, a decade ago, the elderly man migrated to Coimbatore along with his wife.

Now, eager to work for the rest of his life, Sri Raman rides a bicycle around the city ‘single-handedly’, delivering couriers. Every day, he travels from Thadagam area to a private courier company in Saibaba Colony, where he picks up parcels and rides his bicycle from house to house to deliver them. This elderly man travels around Coimbatore city on bicycle for about 60 km on a daily basis.

‘My wife has been facing health-related issues. Thus, in the morning, I complete the household chores and cook food for both of us. We have a daughter who is married and living in another city. I earn up to Rs 7,000 per month through the courier company. I have no difficulty in riding the bicycle with my single hand," says Sri Raman.

A few days ago, displaying similar determination, a girl from Bihar was seen hopping to school on one leg. Seema’s leg had to be amputated after a road accident two years ago. But that hasn’t stopped her from going to her school, which is about a kilometre away from where she resides. Seema has become a celebrity in her village as she set an example for children’s education, particularly for the promotion of girls’ education. The spirit of Seema has certainly not been broken. Her passion for education stems from her dream to one day become a teacher.

