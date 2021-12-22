80-Year-old Nagpur Man Booked for Causing His Own Death in Road Accident

In a bizarre incident, a case has been registered against a senior citizen for negligent driving that caused his own death in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. In August this year, Jagdish Dewulkar, 80, was riding his scooter without a helmet with his wife Sewantabai, 70, as pillion. His vehicle met with an accident in August this year when the Dewulkar couple was on their way home. His wife escaped unhurt, but Jagdish succumbed to the injuries. Four months later, Nagpur police booked Jagdish for causing his own death due to negligent driving, reported Times of India. Yashodhara Nagar police station on December 20 registered a case of accidental death in the four-month-old incident. Police officials wanted to file a summary of the death case before ACP Jaripatka division Roshan Pandit. According to the report, the ACP asked the officials to register a case against the senior citizen as per the rules while “holding him responsible for negligent driving leading to the accident."

Senior inspector Sanjay Jadhav said that the senior citizen has been “technically held responsible" for the incident. Detailing the accident, he said a senior citizen had driven the two-wheeler on the wrong side and taken a turn which resulted in losing balance and causing injury and death.

Advertisement

The unfortunate incident took place on August 3, when Jagdish and his wife were returning from a birthday party at Ramai Nagar in Jaripatka. They met with an accident at around 10 pm while driving on the road between Kanji House Chowk and Rani Durgawati Chowk in Nagpur. Jagdish was allegedly driving on the wrong side, and while taking a turn, he failed to balance his scooter, leading to the accident.

Jagdish was immediately taken to a private hospital near Rani Durgawati Chowk. However, he was later shifted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) where he died during treatment on August 7. The hospital administration alerted Yashodhara Nagar police about Jagdish’s death and his post-mortem was also conducted at IGGMCH.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.