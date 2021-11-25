Accidents are bad, but when they occur in the comfort of your very own home, it’s the worst that could happen to anyone. This happened to an elderly lady. An 82-year-old Chinese lady was witnessed swinging upside down on a clothing rack after falling from the 19th story of her building in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. This mishap occurred when the woman was putting her clothes to dry on her balcony. The woman’s leg slipped while doing that, and she fell off. But, a miracle transpired, and she survived. Following the mishap, the woman’s legs were hooked on an 18th-story clothes rack, while her head, arms, and torso dangled over the 17th floor. The police and a rescue squad were quickly contacted by the residents. Some of the rescue crew members made it to the 18th level. Others dashed up to the 17th floor. They bound the woman from all sides and gradually pulled her to the railing. Fortunately, the woman did not sustain significant injuries. After the whole rescue operation, she was given first aid as she had been dangling upside down in the air for an extended period of time.

The South China Morning Post posted the hazardous video of the incident on Twitter. The video shows the rescue officers saving the dangling woman.

After being posted, the video has been viewed around 10.3k times and the firefighters have been getting praises from netizens.

One user wrote, “Hats off to the saviors," while another one wrote, “Timely help saves old women from falling."

One of the users praised the rescue officers saying, “Wonderful job by the Firefighters."

There were also some people who said that this whole fiasco was no less than a miracle.

What are your thoughts on this miraculous event?

