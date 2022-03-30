82-year-old from Tamil Nadu has Built a Temple in Memory of his Dog

Dogs have been companions to not only commoners but also to kings during the ancient times. It is also still believed that Kanchivanam deity in the Melur area of ​​Madurai was accompanied by a dog. So, in the sanctum of the Kanchivanam temple, you can find a statue of a puppy. Thus, dogs have been a major pet for Tamils ​​and the people around the world.

Thus, it is no wonder that human beings build tributes to their four-legged companions. A retired government staffer in Sivaganga district has built a temple for his late best friend - a dog named Tom at his farm. Muthu (82) hails from Manamadurai area of ​​Sivaganga district. He lived with Tom, a labrador, for almost 11 years until the dog’s death due to health issues in January 2021. Following this, the elderly man decided to set up a small temple for his late friend on the farmland in Bramanakurichi near Manamadurai. He spent Rs 80,000 from his savings to build a marble statue of his friend who passed on to the other world.

Muthu used to consider the dog a part of his family. In the temple for Tom, pujas are held on Tuesdays, Fridays and other auspicious days along with food and garlands. The 82-year-old, even during the battle with health complications, is now paying homage to the dog statue with the help of his sons. The statue, that was built with the help of Tom’s pictures that Muthu’s sons and relatives had taken, was installed in January this year. Muthu believes that this act would eternalize the bond he shared with his pet and best friend, Tom.

