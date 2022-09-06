82-Year-old Man's Peppy Dance to Badshah's 'Abhi Toh Party' is Must-watch

Elderly people grooving on the dance floor becomes one of the wholesome moments of any function. Often clips of such dance videos go viral on the internet leaving the internet delighted. Now, one more similar clip with a Badshah twist has begun doing the rounds on social media. The viral video in question was shared by Instagram user Neegam Patel, a professional Emcee, event host and entertainer.

In the clip, an 82-year-old man can be seen grooving energetically to the tune of Badshah’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Looking dapper in a formal suit, the man dances like there’s no tomorrow, while an elderly woman who appears to be his wife, accompanies him on the dance floor. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that the elderly man had the time of his life on the dance floor. From energetic hops to funny swirls, he is seen doing it all. The video was shared alongside the caption, “Final round! Golden buzzer! Uncle found the fountain of youth." Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered more than 8.4 lakh views and over 29 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users commended his youthful energy and hailed the elderly man as an ‘inspiration’. A user said, “Love it! This is gonna be me when I’m older ahah. Enjoy life to the fullest," another added, “Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82." A netizen wrote, “This is how life should be lived!" one more joined, “Inspiration to all those who say I can’t do it because I’m too old!"

The peppy dance number was crooned by Badshah in collaboration with Aastha. Meanwhile, the Indian rap sensation has also composed and penned the lyrics of the track. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai features in the tracklist of Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat. The music video of the song sees Badshah and Sonam Kapoor channelling their inner funk as they lip sync to entertain the masses. With quirky beats and a trippy rhythm, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai has become an integral part of the Indian wedding and party playlists ever since its release.

