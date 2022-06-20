82-Years-Old French Woman Runs 78 Miles in 24 Hours, Creates World Record

An 82-year-old woman from France has set a new world record by running 78 miles (125 kilometres) in 24 hours. At the end of last month, during the French Championships held in Brive la Gaillarde, Barbara Humbert broke the world record for the longest distance run in 24 hours for her age category. Barbara, a resident of Val d’Oise, France, broke the record of a German woman, who had run 65.2 miles (105 km) on tarmac a few years back.

At this time, the fitness and dedication of the octogenarian granny have caught the attention of the entire world. Barbara has been running for 39 years and she has participated in many marathons in her life. She started this series at the age of 43. She first learned proper breathing techniques and then switched to sportswear and started running on the streets of her hometown. Soon, she took part in local races and then full marathons.

In the last 39 years, Barbara has participated in 137 races and 54 marathons, including the Paris and New York Marathons.

Talking to Ouest France Newspaper, Barbara said that running gives her a feeling of freedom. However, the 24 hour race was not easy. Humbert said that in 24 hours, she did not feel tired, but she couldn’t even sleep as well because she was forcibly eating food and drinking water. When she crossed the finish line, she felt exhausted.

Barbara added that she gets inspiration from her husband as he always supports her. She also suffered some injuries during her running career. She doesn’t even take any medicine. Barbara also said that you should not stop running for a long time otherwise you will feel demoralised.

