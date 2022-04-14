85-Year-Old from UK Creates Guinness World Record as the Oldest Woman Squash Player

85-year-old Margaret Armstrong from the UK has been confirmed to be the world’s oldest woman squash player by Guinness World Records. Their website said that Margaret is a former county squash player and has represented Middlesex, Bucks and Oxon, Berks and Suffolk. She has also won a number of Ladies Singles Championships throughout her Squash career. A report in BBC says that the grandmother plays squash twice a week along with some tennis, despite undergoing an ankle reattachment surgery years ago. She told BBC that she likes squash because you don’t have to run around much if you know what you are doing.

Armstrong said that she had always played sports and started playing football at the age of eight. After she joined Northwood squash club in north London, a coach spotted her and decided to train her. A car accident a few years ago had threatened to end her sports career, but doctors managed to attach her foot to her leg after three operations.

In another record-breaking feat last month, Indian Ultra runner Sufiya Khan has bagged the Guinness World Record by covering the Golden Quadrilateral highways in the shortest time. Sufiya ran for 6,002 km on the network of highways for 110 days 23 hours and 24 minutes.

The Ultra runner started her arduous journey from New Delhi on December 16, 2020. She traversed the Golden Quadrilateral which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai through a network of national highways. On April 6, 2021, Sufiya completed the circuit in record time and later received the certificate from Guinness World Record, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, 35-year-old Sufiya had a full-time job as a ground staff at the Delhi airport before she took up running. “The job at the airport was very taxing, so I took up running to let off some frustration," said Sufiya. She shared that soon she developed an interest in the sport and started covering long distances. “Getting into Ultra running was a natural progression," she added.

