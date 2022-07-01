86-year-old Bette Nash Becomes World’s Longest-serving Flight Attendant

An 86-year-old American woman, Bette Nash has qualified for the Guinness World Record in the category of the longest-serving and oldest flight attendant in the world. Bette, who belongs to Boston city of Massachusetts, has been working with American Airlines for 65 years and she was recognised by Guinness World Record for achieving the milestone, this week. Bette began her career as an air hostess in 1957, which is the same year the first man-made satellite was launched.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Four years ago today we flew with Bette Nash for her 60th anniversary at ="https://twitter.com/AmericanAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmericanAir>. At 85 years old, Bette Nash is still flying and is the most senior and longest-serving flight attendant in the world. ="https://t.co/D3wF7Vmje1">pic.twitter.com/D3wF7Vmje1>>— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) ="https://twitter.com/SweeneyABC/status/1445427080041275399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2021>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

According to a recent ABC news report, Bette has been loyal to the New York-Boston-Washington DC shuttle for most of her career, despite the fact that way back in 1957 she was free to choose any air route of her liking. After devoting six and a half decades of her life, Bette is considered a mainstay and is a favourite among the frequent fliers of the American air carrier. Many passengers have recognised their journey as best when Bette is on the flight. ABC News quoted a passenger as saying, “I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane."

Reportedly, Bette preferred the same route throughout her career because this way, the veteran gets to be home every night with her son. Bette’s son is said to have disabilities, which is why to this day he is being taken care of by his octogenarian mother. Needless to say, Bette’s service as a stewardess for 65 long years is a phenomenal example of an unflinching determination. Earlier, this year, Guinness World Records recognised a 100-year-old Brazilian man Walter Orthmann as the longest working employee in the same company in the world. This comes after, Walter had been working in the same company for more than 84 years.

Guinness quoted Walter as saying, “I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise, and go to work. You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future." He began working at Industrias Renaux SA, now named RenauxView, as a shipping assistant when he was just 15 years old.

