87-Year-old Attends 8km Marathon in Darjeeling's Kalimpong Hills for Better Tomorrow

Age is just a number they say and it is true for Mr Parma Nand Singh. The 87-year-old completed a marathon that was organised in Darjeeling, Kalimpong hills on Sunday. He completed 8km in hills, a challenging task for anyone but more importantly, he arrived right on time at the venue. Singh is the father of IG North Bengal DP Singh and he was surprised to see the police administration and all the participants in the hills.

“It’s been great participating in marathon in this age that too in hills," Aparajita Rai, SP of Kalimgpong speaking to News 18 said.

“At 87 he was the youngest participant in the program. His enthusiasm inspired all of us in the program."

Chiming in, son and the IG North Bengal DP Singh said, “He motivated every one of us."

All the participants and organisers followed how Parma Nanda Singh walked and his grit and determination surprised many.

But why did he attend the marathon? The Darjeeling hills and Kalimgpong have been synonymous with unrest, and instability. Now, people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have realised that peace in the region could translate into development. So, to boost the noble cause, the locals have been participating in such events that they feel could further propel tourism and sports in the area.

Kalimpong district police organised a 10km marathon named “Freedom Run" on Sunday in Jaldakha for the first time. A huge number of local participants took part in the marathon and it was a different day for hills.

IG North Bengal DP Singh, speaking to News18, said: “We organised to make awareness against drugs and plastic free hills. Amazing response from hills people."

The main motive of police administration to organise such an event is to grow the connection and for the last 3 years, all the forces in administration is working on it.

“The run was 100% community oriented and whatever waste we generated was entirely segregated and out for composting after the run," SP Kalingpong Aparajita Rai told News18.

There was close to 0% use of plastics in the entire program.

Needless to say, the participation of the 87-year-old Singh inspired many others and also generated social awareness.

In fact, it was a zero-waste event without even the flexes and all the campaign material was biodegradable.

All the refreshments: lemon juice to protein laddoo to poha, and local eggs, everything was sourced from the community and made by the local self-help groups.

Participants were encouraged to avail the available homestays in the Jaldakha area, thereby publicising the tourism potential of the less explored part of the Darjeeling-Kalimpong hills.

This was, for the first time, a marathon was held in the area to boost tourism and development.

It was a 10 km run from Paren to Bindu Barrage, located right on the border of Bhutan and organised by Kalimpong district police in association with NGOs working for the environment such as TEEDi, working for youth like Run with Roshini Foundation.

To make the event all the more grounded and close to nature, bamboo and reused fabric were used to make medals.

The participation in this remote town of Kalimpong was aimed at awareness amongst youth against the abuse of drugs and thereby encouraging them to say: “Yes to life and say no to drugs."

Locals believe that events such as these will build up a better image and also connect locals.

