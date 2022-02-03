9.9 Crore-year-old Perfectly Preserved Flowers Discovered in Myanmar

In an incredibly rare discovery, scientists have found 99 million-year-old flowers perfectly preserved in globs of amber in Myanmar. A recent study on amber suggested that the flowers once bloomed at the feet of dinosaurs and that some flowers in Africa have remained unchanged for millions of years. According to a report by CNN, the two flowers have been named by researchers as Eophylica priscatellata and Phylica piloburmensis. The amber fossil was discovered in Myanmar in 2016 after which The Society of Vertebrate Paleontology called for a moratorium on research and examination of the amber.

Reportedly, these types of dinosaur-era amber fossils are extremely rare as they are only found in northern Myanmar’s Kachin State.

The discovery becomes precious as flowers are considered ephemeral which means that they first bloom, transform into a fruit and then disappear. Due to this, there isn’t much data available on the ancient flowers in the fossil records.

Explaining the life cycle of a flower, Robert Spicer, author of the study published in the journal Nature Plants, told CNN that flowers are not produced in large numbers like leaves, that is why they have less preservation potential. He further said that a leaf gets discarded at the end of its life cycle while on the other hand, a flower transforms into a fruit and then either get eaten or disintegrated as part of the seed dispersal process.

According to the findings of the study, the evolution and spreading of angiosperms or flowering plants are thought to have a significant role in shaping the life that we know today. The study further revealed that the evolution brought diversification of mammals, insects, amphibians and birds, resulting in a more diverse life on land than on sea for the first time.

According to Robert Spicer, the discovered ancient flowers are “almost identical to their modern relatives. There really are no major differences." Robert further said that the amber has helped preserve details of such an early flower when flowering plants had just begun to spread across the globe.

The author also hoped that the findings would shed some light on Darwin’s “abominable mystery". The mystery which had puzzled Darwin, is related to the sudden appearance of flowering plants in the fossil record in the Cretaceous period where no ancestral lineage from the earlier geological period was found.

