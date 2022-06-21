9 Prisoners Clear UP Board Exams After Being Inspired by 'Dasvi', Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

A political satire, Dasvi (Tenth) makes its point in a way we understand how corrupt our leaders are and how they twist the system with their little fingers. An unforgettable takeaway from this Netflix film is the lack of respect for education in this country. It is a battle between literacy and illiteracy, with hundreds of thousands of adult men and women still unable to go beyond the usage of their thumbs. In the film, Abhishek played the role of a politician who sits for his class 10 exam and clears it in his 40s. Several inmates of Agra Central Jail, where the film was shot, had been inspired by the film to sit for their exams. Now, since the results of UP Board’s Class 10 exams are out, a dozen inmates have passed with flying colours.

In March, the movie was screened for inmates during the jail premises itself. In April, some of the inmates reportedly took the film’s message to heart and decided to sit for their Class 10 and 12 exams. As the results were declared a few days ago, it emerged that nine of the prisoners passed the 10th exam, and three passed the intermediate class 12 exam.

Advertisement

The movie protagonist has deemed this as “bigger than any award." In a statement, he said, “It feels wonderful when you see the positive effect a film you’ve been a part of make in real life. Credit has to go to the students and to my director, Tushar. His belief in the film and the story he wanted to tell. This news is bigger than any award or accolade we as a team could have received"

Agra Central Jail Superintendant V K Singh while speaking to India Today said that these prisoners decided to study for the Class 10 examination after the screening of the movie in the jail.

Scripted by Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell from Ram Bajpai’s story – and directed by Tushar Jalota (actor in 2007 Showbiz) — Dasvi in an early scene shows Chaudhary’s disdain for lettered men when he ridicules his Principal Secretary, an Indian Administrative Service topper, Tandon. “What is the use of this education," Chaudhary tells his cronies with an arrogance he wears on his sleeve. . “I have no such qualification, but Tandon is my slave, not the other way round…Build shopping malls, not schools…One will bring in money, the other unemployment."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.