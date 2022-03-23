9-year-old Gujarat Boy Recites 700 Shlokas of Bhagavad Gita in 64 Minutes, Sets Record

A nine-year-old boy has created a Guinness World Record by reciting 700 shlokas of Bhagavad Gita in just 64 minutes. Dwij Gandhi hails from Thaltej area of Ahmedabad. He started studying the holy book during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “When the lockdown was announced, I was seven. I always had a deep interest in the Geeta, and I decided to give it a go." He was ably supported by his family members in his efforts. Dwij wants to become a scientist when he grows up. His mother told New18 Gujarati, “When Dwij was still a child, we wanted him to do something different from his friends."

Last year, a six-year-old girl from Odisha has made it to India Book of Records by chanting 108 spiritual mantras within 24 minutes and 50 seconds. D Sai Shreyansi from Jagatsinghpur district is the granddaughter of prominent educationist Rashmi Ranjan Mishra of Taradapada village. “Weekly pujas are conducted at our home and I learnt the mantras myself after seeing them being recited by the priest," the class 1 student said. She added that her parents and grandfather too helped her master them. The girl has been studying online for the past two years due to the pandemic.

