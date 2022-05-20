90-year-old Man on Wheelchair Goes Bowling for the First Time With Granddaughter

After an injury robbed him of his ability to walk, a 90-year-old man went bowling for the first time in his life. The joyful moment was captured in a video that is now doing rounds on the internet and making people go aww. The clip was shared by the nonagenarian’s granddaughter who accompanied him to the bowling alley and helped him check the box that had long been empty. “We were able to take my abuelito bowling for the first time at 90 years old!" wrote the granddaughter, Dr Drea.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the abuelito, which translates to grandfather in English, is seen in a wheelchair at the bowling alley. The grandfather holds the bowling ball and is initially assisted by his granddaughter before rolling it. However, in the next scene, the elderly is seen aiming at the pins all by himself while still seated in the wheelchair.

Once getting the technique, the grandfather starts to aim better and knocks down all the pins like a pro.

The granddaughter shared that her abuelito suffered a spinal cord injury in his 20s. And, due to lack of adequate guidance and therapy, he could not make a proper recovery which left him wheelchair-bound. However, he “persisted and created a functional life for himself."

Interestingly, the man’s granddaughter happens to be a physical therapist now and treats patients with spinal injuries. She highlighted that watching her grandfather struggle while growing up left a huge impact on her. “I am so proud of him," she wrote in the video.

She added that initially her grandfather was hesitant in stepping out for bowling but she managed to convince him. “I am a very convincing granddaughter and PT," she added.

Watching the elderly overcome his disability, moved numerous viewers of the video. “So proud of you both," wrote one user. Another user lauded the woman for standing by her grandfather and wrote “Ma’am, you are a real-life angel on Earth! Thanks for all you do!"

