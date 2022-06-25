90s Kids' Favourite 'Add Gel' Pen Now Costs Rs 40 and Desi Twitter is in Shock

Nineties’ kids nostalgia refuses to go away even as the world goes through unprecedented changes. Perhaps nostalgia is an anchor within an ever-changing atmosphere and that could be why we keep refusing to wake up. Now, however, the wakeup call has come in the form of a rude shock, because Desi Twitter has just discovered that every millennial kid’s favourite “Add Gel" pen now costs Rs 40 a piece. That’s bad and bougie, literally. Rs 30 used to be Trimax territory back in the day and Add Gel’s price increase has left 90’s kids deflated. It seems we truly can’t have good things anymore.

How much would you pay for Add Gel pens during your school days? Whatever it is, we suppose Rs 40 is the price you pay for nostalgia.

